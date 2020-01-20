BidaskClub Lowers Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 245.69 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

