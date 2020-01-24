BidaskClub Lowers CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 129,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,659. The company has a market cap of $295.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

