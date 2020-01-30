BidaskClub Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Sell

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 183,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $924.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $119,256.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after purchasing an additional 689,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

