BidaskClub Lowers Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Strong Sell

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

