BidaskClub Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,188. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $5,049,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,702 shares of company stock worth $17,339,224. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

