BidaskClub Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $888.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?