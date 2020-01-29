BidaskClub Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.21.

ETFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 30,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,658. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

