BidaskClub Lowers Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Hold

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.15. 25,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

