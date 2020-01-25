BidaskClub Lowers HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMSY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.19.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 625,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,210. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,396,000 after buying an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HMS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,182,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the second quarter valued at about $46,427,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 110,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

