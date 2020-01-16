BidaskClub Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Buy

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve