BidaskClub Lowers Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,008. The stock has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of 223.72 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 138,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

