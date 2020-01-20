BidaskClub Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Hold

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

ICPT stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,623. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

