BidaskClub Lowers International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) to Hold

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. 46,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,284. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 914,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,495,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

