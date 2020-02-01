BidaskClub Lowers Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XON traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 744,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $789.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. Intrexon has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrexon will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $38,087.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares in the company, valued at $454,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

