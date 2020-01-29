BidaskClub Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

IRDM stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,777. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

