BidaskClub Lowers J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Knight Equity cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a top pick rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.56.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,918. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $439,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,552 shares of company stock worth $13,852,118. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

