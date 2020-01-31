BidaskClub Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

LSCC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 2,710,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,230. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $261,438.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,422 shares of company stock worth $2,095,563. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?