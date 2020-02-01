BidaskClub Lowers Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 258,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

