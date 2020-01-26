BidaskClub Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

OMCL stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 155,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,366. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

