BidaskClub Lowers Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Strong Sell

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of OXFD opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

