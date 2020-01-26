BidaskClub Lowers Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Sell

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

