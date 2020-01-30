BidaskClub Lowers PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Hold

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

PDFS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 4,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $540.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

