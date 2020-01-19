BidaskClub Lowers Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAB. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 474,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,066. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,673 shares of company stock worth $2,261,014. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 5.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Forex