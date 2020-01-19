BidaskClub Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.95.

ROST stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 632.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

