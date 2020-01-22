BidaskClub Lowers Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) to Hold

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SECO. TheStreet lowered Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of Secoo stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Secoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.64 million for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SECO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Secoo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Secoo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund