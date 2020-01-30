BidaskClub Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Sell

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Semtech stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. Semtech has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $3,160,735. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

