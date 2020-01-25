BidaskClub Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Sell

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $85.52. 112,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. South State has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in South State by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in South State by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

