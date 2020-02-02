BidaskClub Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Sell

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 925,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,815. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $961,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

