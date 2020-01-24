BidaskClub Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 269,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,107. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $107,974.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,625.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,334. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $11,386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

