BidaskClub Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.69.

NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,102. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?