BidaskClub Lowers WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Strong Sell

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $16,659,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $6,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WesBanco by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 120,293 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

