BidaskClub Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Buy

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGIO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein acquired 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?