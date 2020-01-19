BidaskClub Upgrades AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) to “Hold”

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

ALRM stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

