BidaskClub Upgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,531. The company has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a PE ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

