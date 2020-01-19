BidaskClub Upgrades Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

BL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.30. 1,118,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,696. Blackline has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackline by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blackline by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

