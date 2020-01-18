BidaskClub Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “Hold”

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

