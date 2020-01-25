BidaskClub Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,183. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $227.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

