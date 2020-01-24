BidaskClub Upgrades Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) to Buy

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cel-Sci in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 53,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,302. Cel-Sci has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Cel-Sci Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

