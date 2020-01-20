BidaskClub Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 451.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

