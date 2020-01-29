BidaskClub Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

