BidaskClub Upgrades CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) to Buy

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ CRHM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?