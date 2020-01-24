BidaskClub Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 2,762,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FOX has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio