BidaskClub Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 24,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,759. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.65, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $275,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

