BidaskClub Upgrades IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to “Sell”

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of IBKC traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. 27,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,633. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

