BidaskClub Upgrades IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $34.74. 471,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.47.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

