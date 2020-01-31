BidaskClub Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Buy

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

