BidaskClub Upgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to “Strong-Buy”

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LLNW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 415,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,410,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

