BidaskClub Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to “Hold”

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIND. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.94 million, a P/E ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

