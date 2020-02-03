BidaskClub Upgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Buy

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.07. 48,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

