BidaskClub Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Navient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NAVI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 1,674,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Navient by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navient by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 880,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Navient by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,065,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

